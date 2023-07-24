TN DGE HSE +2 Supplementary Results 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) has declared the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who took the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) +2 supplementary examination can now download their scorecards by visiting the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must follow the steps given below to download their TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023.

Direct link to check TN HSE +2 Supplementary Results 2023

How to check TNDGE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Results’ tav on the homepage

Now click on the link that reads, 'Supplementary Exam, Jun / Jul 2023 - Result - Statement Of Marks Download'

Key in your roll number and date of birth to log in

Your TN HSE +2 supply results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

TNDGE organised the higher secondary class 12th exam from March 13 to April 3 between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85 percent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 percent, Ariyalur at 97.59 percent, Coimbatore at 97.57 percent and Tuticorin at 97.36 percent.

Earlier on June 15, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and re-totaling of their marks can check their mark sheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in