TN HSE +1 Results 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu Class 11 Mark Sheet

Tamil Nadu class 11 result 2023: TN +1 result 2023 has been released today, May 19. This year, the pass percentage stood at 90.90%. Here's direct link to check.

Nandini Verma
TN HSC +1 results 2023

Tamil Nadu class 11 result 2023: TN +1 result 2023 has been released today, May 19. This year, the pass percentage stood at 90.90%. Students who took the TN HSE +1 exam can download their scorecards now. To check the result, candidates will have to keep their admit cards ready. They will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, and registration number to check their scores. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 11 examination in the state. The 11th examination was conducted in the state between March 14 to April 5. The exams were conducted in offline mode and all the COVID protocols and instructions issued by central and state government were followed. The direct link to check scores has also been attached here.

Direct link to download TN HSE +1 Results 2023

TN 11th result 2023: Official websites to check scores online

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

TN class 11th Result 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to download scorecards online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to look for and click on the result designated link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to result page, enter application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post clicking on submit or view result, class 11th scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard and go through the details
  • Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Results 2023: Details mentioned in scorecard

  • Name of Student
  • Date of Birth
  • Board Name
  • Class
  • Subject-wise scores
  • Grades
