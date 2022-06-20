TN Plus Two Result 2022 Today, Here's A List Of Websites To Check Tamil Nadu +2 Results

TN Plus two result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus 2 exam results will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) today June 20. All those candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. To check the Tamil Nadu +2 Result candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official portal. Like in previous years, this year also, TN SSLC results will be announced at the press conference by the state education minister. This year, the TN Plus 2 or Class 12th, the examination was conducted from May 5 to May 28. For the comfort of the students, all the important details related to the results have been mentioned below.

Tamil Nadu +2 Result | List of websites to check TN Plus Two result 2022

dge.tn.gov.in,

dge.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 | Here's how to Check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: To download the TN Plus Two Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN Plus Two Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 12th exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

TN +2 Result | Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS

TN Board 12th Result 2022 will also be available for the students via SMS. To get the TN HSC Result 2022 via SMS they can follow the steps mentioned here.TNBOARD12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

Image: PTI/ Representative