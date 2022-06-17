Last Updated:

TN SSC Result 2022 Delayed, Expected To Be Released On June 20

TN SSC Result 2022 was expected to be out on June 17, 2022. However, it has not been released yet and is likely to be out on June 20, 2022. Check details here.

TN

TN SSC Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu was expected to release the TN board 10th result 2022 on June 17. However, it has not been declared today. It is now expected to be released on June 20, 2022. Class 10 and class 12 result, are expected to be out together.

Once released, both the results can be checked on the official websites. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check Tamil Nadu board Class 10 result 2022. The steps to check result and other details are mentioned below. The exams were conducted in offline mode between June 6 and June 30, 2022, in offline mode.

Passing criteria

In order to qualify for the examination, they have to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100. If any student scores below 35 marks, he/she will be declared a failure. All those students who fail to qualify for the examination will have to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for compartment examination are also expected to be out by June 20, 2022. 

TN 10th result 2022: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. dge.tn.nic.in
  4. dge.tn.gov.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check TN 10th result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the Tamilnadu result website, i.e. www.tnresults.nic.in 2022
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the relevant link
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to a login window
  • Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth in appropriate fields. (DOB should be entered in dd/mm/yyyy format.)
  • Step 5: Post clicking on “Get Marks” button, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 TN board will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download the TN 10th result marksheet 2022 and ensure the accuracy of details

Previous year TN board result 2022 

  • In 2021, result was released on August 23
  • In 2020, result was released on August 10
  • In 2019, result was released on April 29
