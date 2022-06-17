TN SSC Result 2022 Delayed, Expected To Be Released On June 20

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
TN SSC Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu was expected to release the TN board 10th result 2022 on June 17. However, it has not been declared today. It is now expected to be released on June 20, 2022. Class 10 and class 12 result, are expected to be out together.
Once released, both the results can be checked on the official websites. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check Tamil Nadu board Class 10 result 2022. The steps to check result and other details are mentioned below. The exams were conducted in offline mode between June 6 and June 30, 2022, in offline mode.
In order to qualify for the examination, they have to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100. If any student scores below 35 marks, he/she will be declared a failure. All those students who fail to qualify for the examination will have to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for compartment examination are also expected to be out by June 20, 2022.