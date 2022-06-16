TN SSLC Class12 Result To Be Released On June 20, Here's How To Check

TN SSLC Class 12 result: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), will release the class 12 board examination results on June 20. As per media reports, the TN Class 12 results will be announced at 12 noon. Once declared, the students can check the results by visiting the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

In 2021, the board exams were cancelled because of the pandemic and all the students were promoted. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the TN SSLC Class 10 Results will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, tomorrow, June 17, 2022, at 9:30. Students will be required to enter their registration number and other required details to check the result.

Passing criteria

Candidates must take that in order to qualify for the examination. They need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students score below 35 marks, then they will be declared a failure. All those students who fail to qualify for the examination will have to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for compartment examinations will be released only after the declaration of the results.

Here's how to check the TN SSLC Result

Step 1: To download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

TN SSLC

Last year, board examinations were cancelled by the Tamil Nadu board due to the COVID pandemic. To promote class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage was given to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was accorded to the Plus One board exam and 30 per cent was given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

