TN SSLC, HSC Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores Online

TN SSLC, HSC Result is scheduled to be released on the official websites on June 20, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

TN SSLC Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 on June 20, 2022. Class 12 or inter result will also be released on June 20, 2022. (TNDGE). Once released, registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in. To download the Tamil Nadu Board result, candidates are required to log in using credentials like application number and date of birth. A list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below.

TN results 2022: List of official websites to check class 10, 12 result 2022

  • Results.gov.in
  • Dge.tn.nic.in
  • tnresults.nic.in
  • Dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022: Here's how to check matric result

  • Step 1: To download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the class 10 result
  • Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022:Follow these steps to download inter result

  • Step 1: To check TN Class 12 result, go to any of the official websites
  • Step 2: Next, click on the class 12 result link being displayed on the homepage
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Tamil Nadu 12th results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it
