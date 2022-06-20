TN SSLC Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Scorecards

TN SSLC Results 2022: The highly awaited Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examination. Now, candidates can check the TN 10th result by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in. To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth.

TN Class 10 Result | Pass percentage

A total of 7.56 lakh (7,56,998) students passed the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 this year. According to Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate, the overall pass percentage is 90.07%. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent to clear the TN Class 10 exams.

TN 10th result 2022: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 | Here's how to Check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Direct Link

As per the official announcement, the direct link to check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result will be available at 12 noon.

Details mentioned on TN SSLC Results 2022

Candidate’s name

School Name

Registration number

Date of birth

Subject-wise and total marks secured

Division

TN result 2022 10th status (Pass/Fail)

(Image: PTI/ Representative)