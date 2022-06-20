TN SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated, Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Here

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TN SSLC) result has already been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today, June 20. The authorities have now also activated the direct link to check the TN SSLC Result 2022. This year, the pass percentage in Class 10 is 90.07 per cent, while 93.76 per cent of students passed in 12th standard. To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the TN SSLC Result 2022.

TN Class 10 Result | Pass percentage

A total of 9,12,620 students appeared in the TN Class 10th Examination. Of these 4,52,499 were girl students and 4,60,170 were boys students. A total of 8,21,994 (90.07%) students qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.07%.

TN 10th result 2022: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 | Here's how to check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Details mentioned on TN SSLC Results 2022

After downloading the Tamil Nadu class 10 results students would find details such as name, School Name, Registration number, Date of birth, Subject-wise and total marks secured, Division, TN result 2022 10th status (Pass/Fail). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)