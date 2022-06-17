TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Delayed, Know When To Expect

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As per reports, the TN SSLC Result 2022 has been delayed. It is now expected to be out by June 20, 2022
.
TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations in the state in offline mode from June 6 to 30, 2022.
As per reports, the result announcement has been delayed.
Last year, the TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2%. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5% in 2018.
Candidates must take that in order to qualify for the examination. They need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students score below 35 marks, then they will be declared a failure.
To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth
TN SSC Result 2022 will be released in second half
Once released, candidates will be able to check the same by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be released today, June 17,