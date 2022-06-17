Last Updated:

TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Delayed, Know When To Expect

TN SSLC Result 2022: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 was supposed to be out today. However, it has not been delayed yet. Reports suggest that the result will now be out on June 20, 2022. Here's all you need to know about it.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TN

Image: PTI

pointer
12:13 IST, June 17th 2022
TN SSLC Result 2022 delayed, to be out by June 20

As per reports, the TN SSLC Result 2022 has been delayed. It is now expected to be out by June 20, 2022

.

pointer
12:09 IST, June 17th 2022
Check exam dates here

TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations in the state in offline mode from June 6 to 30, 2022.

pointer
12:07 IST, June 17th 2022
Report highlights that result has been delayed

As per reports, the result announcement has been delayed. 

pointer
11:57 IST, June 17th 2022
Check past year result details here

Last year, the TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2%. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5% in 2018. 

pointer
11:40 IST, June 17th 2022
Check passing criteria here

Candidates must take that in order to qualify for the examination. They need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students score below 35 marks, then they will be declared a failure.

pointer
11:28 IST, June 17th 2022
Credentials required to check scores

To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth

pointer
11:28 IST, June 17th 2022
Official websites to check result
  1. results.gov.in
  2. dge.tn.nic.in
  3. dge.tn.gov.in
pointer
11:28 IST, June 17th 2022
TN SSLC Result 2022: When and where to check result

TN SSC Result 2022 will be released in second half 

pointer
11:28 IST, June 17th 2022
Official website to check result

Once released, candidates will be able to check the same by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

pointer
11:28 IST, June 17th 2022
TN Class 10 result 2022 will be released today

 The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be released today, June 17,

