TN SSLC Results 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TN SSLC) result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today, May 19. The TN DGE has now also activated the direct link to check the TN SSLC Result 2023. This year, the pass percentage in Class 10 is 91.39 percent.

To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the TN SSLC Result 2023.

TN Class 10 Result | Pass percentage

Tamil Nadu Board exams (SSLC) results declared. 91.39% of total students - 8,35,614 - cleared the exam. Girls outshone boys. 4,30,710 girls (94.66%) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16%) passed.

TN 10th result 2023: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

tnresults.nic.in results.gov.in dge.tn.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023 | Here's how to check the TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Details mentioned on TN SSLC Results 2023

After downloading the Tamil Nadu class 10 results students would find details such as name, School Name, Registration number, Date of birth, Subject-wise and total marks secured, Division, TN result 2023 10th status (Pass/Fail). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.