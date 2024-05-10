TN SSLC Results 2024 Declared at tnresults.nic.in; 91.55 per cent Pass, Here's Direct Link

Advertisement

After much anticipation, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the results of the Class 10 board exam for the year 2024.

This year's overall pass rate stands at 91.55%, slightly up from last year's 91.39% and 2022's 90.07%.

As per tradition, the DGE refrained from disclosing the names of top-ranking students during the initial press conference, opting instead to highlight the city or district with the highest pass percentage and other significant details. This strategic approach aims to curb unhealthy competition among students, fostering a more supportive academic environment.

For eager students eager to view their results, accessing them is just a few clicks away. The results are available on various online platforms, including tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov. To access their results, students need to input their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit cards.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2024

Visit the Official Website: Head over to one of the aforementioned websites using your preferred web browser.

Find the Results Section: Look for the section dedicated to "TN Board Class 10th (SSLC) Result 2024".

Enter Your Details: Once you've located the results section, input your roll number and date of birth as per your admit card details.

Submit and View: After entering your information, click on the "submit" button to proceed. Your SSLC exam results will then be displayed on the screen.

The Class 10 SSLC exams, held by the DGE Tamil Nadu, spanned from March 26 to April 8 this year, with approximately 9 lakh candidates registering for this crucial examination.

As students eagerly await the momentous reveal of their Class 10 board exam results, their hard work and dedication are recognized and celebrated. This marks a significant milestone in their academic journey, paving the way for future endeavors and successes.

