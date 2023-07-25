Last Updated:

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supply Result On July 26

Nandini Verma
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

TN SSLC Supplementary Result Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the date and time for releasing the TN SSLC or class 10th supplementary exam results 2023. As per the latest notice, TN SSLC supplementary results will be declared on July 26, Wednesday. The results will be out in the second half of the day. 

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their TN SSLC supplementary results 2023 on the official website. A list of website to check the result and steps to download the scorecard has been attached below. 

List of websites to check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. dge.tn.nic.in
  4. dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Class 10th supplementary result 2023 

  • Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Next, click on the supplementary result link in the results section
  • Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Supply Result 2023, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary exam results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout.

TN SSLC annual exam result 2023 was declared on May 19. 91.39% of total students - 8,35,614 - cleared the exam. Girls outshone boys. 4,30,710 girls (94.66%) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16%) passed. Those who could not clear the exam were invited to apply for the supplementary exam. 

