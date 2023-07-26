Last Updated:

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the TN SSLC or class 10th supplementary exam results

Nandini Verma
tn sslc supplementary result 2023

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the TN SSLC or class 10th supplementary exam results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their TN SSLC supplementary results 2023 on the official website. A direct link, a list of websites to check the result and steps to download the scorecard has been attached below. 

Direct link to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2023

Where to check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary result 2023?

  • Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Next, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads, 'Supplementary Exam, Jun / Jul 2023 - Result - Statement Of Marks Download' 
  • Step 4: Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary exam results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout.

TN SSLC annual exam result 2023 was declared on May 19. 91.39% of total students - 8,35,614 - cleared the exam. Girls outshone boys. 4,30,710 girls (94.66%) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16%) passed. Those who could not clear the exam were invited to apply for the supplementary exam. 

