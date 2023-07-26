TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Supply Results Out, Link Here

Quick links:
Image: iStock
DGETN has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2023. Here's the direct link to check TN SSLC supply result 2023.
TN SSLC Supplementary results 2023 are expected to be declared shortly.
TN SSLC annual exam result 2023 was declared on May 19. 91.39% of total students - 8,35,614 - cleared the exam. Girls outshone boys. 4,30,710 girls (94.66%) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16%) passed. Those who could not clear the exam were invited to apply for the supplementary exam.
Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Next, click on the supplementary result link in the results section
Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Supply Result 2023, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary exam results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take its printout.
Once released, candidates who took the supplementary results will be able to check their mark sheet online. The results will be available on the following official websites:
tnresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
dge.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu DGE will declare the TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2023 today, July 26.