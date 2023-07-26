Last Updated:

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Supply Results Out, Link Here

TN SSLC supplementary results 2023: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) has declared the TN SSLC or class 10th supplementary results 2023 today, July 26. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their TN SSLC supplementary results 2023 on the official website. Direct link, pass percentage, steps to check results and latest updates can be checked here.

Nandini Verma
tn sslc supplementary result 2023

14:03 IST, July 26th 2023
TN SSLC supplementary result 2023 declared

DGETN has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2023. Here's the direct link to check TN SSLC supply result 2023.

12:59 IST, July 26th 2023
tn sslc supplementary result expected shortly

TN SSLC Supplementary results 2023 are expected to be declared shortly.

11:45 IST, July 26th 2023
TN SSLC Result declared, 91.39% passed annual exam

TN SSLC annual exam result 2023 was declared on May 19. 91.39% of total students - 8,35,614 - cleared the exam. Girls outshone boys. 4,30,710 girls (94.66%) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16%) passed. Those who could not clear the exam were invited to apply for the supplementary exam. 

11:41 IST, July 26th 2023
How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2023

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the supplementary result link in the results section

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Supply Result 2023, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

11:41 IST, July 26th 2023
Where to check TN class 10th supplementary results?

Once released, candidates who took the supplementary results will be able to check their mark sheet online. The results will be available on the following official websites: 

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in.

11:41 IST, July 26th 2023
TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 today

Tamil Nadu DGE will declare the TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2023 today, July 26.

