TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Supply Results Out, Link Here

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2023

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2023, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the supplementary result link in the results section

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Supply Result 2023, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take its printout.