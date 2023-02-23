TN TET Answer Key 2023 Released; Here's How To Raise Objections

TNTET 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board published the TNTET Answer Key 2023 for paper 2 on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in and is accessible for download. According to the announcement, the answer key has been released for the Paper 2 Exam, which was held from February 3, 2023, to February 15, 2023. Candidates may download them in accordance with the notice, and if they wish to raise objections, they may do so starting today until February 25, 2023 by 5 p.m.

How do the candidates submit their objections?

The announcement further said that no objections will be accepted by post and only online submissions up to the deadline will be taken into account.

“The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the key against the master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained.” the statement on the website read.

Step-by-step guide on how to download the answer key

Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

Then click on “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-II-2022 Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker”

A new pagw will open and select the answer key link

Download the answer key and raise objections accordingly

Submit and keep a copy

Direct link to download TNTET 2023 answer key

Notably, the TNTET Paper 2 Test 2023 was administered in computer-based test methodology over the course of 23 sessions. The results are slated to be released soon.