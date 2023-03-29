TN TET Result 2023 Released For Paper 2; Website Down, Know How To Check

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released the TN TET Result 2023 on its official website trb.tn.gov.in. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam from February 3 to February 15, 2023.

Technical glitch in TN TET official website

Due to heavy traffic, the website is not opening as of now. The TN TET candidates are advised to wait for the link to load or they can also refer to the direct link mentooned below. To access the result, candidates will be required to enter their User ID and password. Check the TN TET result 2023 result link and steps to access the same below.

TN TET Result 2023 Paper 2 link

TNTET Paper II results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022” Key in your Login details Enter your User ID and password Click Dashboard Click here to download score card.

The TNTET examination

Notably, Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II for the year 2022 was conducted from February 3 to February 15 in 23 sessions. A total of 2,54,224 candidates attended this CBT Examination.

The tentative key answers were released by the Board on February 22 and the objections or representations regarding the published key were received from the candidates from February 22 to February 25 till 05:30 pm.