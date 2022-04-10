TN TRB Provisional Key Out For PG Assistant & Other Exams, Know How To Raise Objections

TN TRB answer key: In a recent move, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for the post of postgraduate assistants/physical education directors grade -I and computer instructor grade I in school education and other departments. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now. The provisional key has been uploaded on the official website of TN TRB at www.trb.tn.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates can raise objections if they want to. Candidates should submit their objections or representations only through online in the given format (available in the TRB Website). The application link for raising objections has been activated on April 9 and the deadline to raise objections ends on April 13, 2022.

Official notification reads, "Candidates should submit their objections or representations only through online in the given format (available in the TRB Website) within the stipulated time i.e., from 09.04.2022, 06.00 PM to 13.04.2022, 5.30 PM. "

Teachers Recruitment Board: Computer based examination details

The Computer Based Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I for the academic year 2020-21 was conducted between February 12 to February 20, 2022. The exam was conducted in 16 sessions and over 2.13 lakh candidates took the examination in 17 subjects. The steps to download answer key and raise objections and the direct link to check answer key has been attached below.

TN TRB provisional answer key: Follow these steps to raise objections