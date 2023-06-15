Last Updated:

TNDGE TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 OUT For Re-evaluation And Re-totaling Of Marks

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Here's direct link to download.

Nandini Verma
TNDGE TN +2 supplementary result 2023

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and re-totaling of their marks can now check their mark sheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. They can access their results online by logging in to the result portal using the exam roll numbers and dates of birth.

TNDGE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ link on the homepage
  • Click on the relevant result link
  • Your result PDF will open on the screen
  • Check for your roll number in the PDF
  • Download the mark sheet using the link given on the PDF. 
  • Click here to download the mark sheet. 

TNDGE conducted HSE +2 exam from March 13 to April 3 between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85 percent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 percent, Ariyalur at 97.59 percent, Coimbatore at 97.57 percent and Tuticorin at 97.36 percent. 

 

