TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 Out At Tndte.gov.in, Here's How To Check Scores

TNDTE Diploma October Results2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the results for TNDTE Diploma October exam 2021. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the Diploma exams in October last year can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the results, students should be ready with their registration number and roll number.

A statement on the official website reads, "The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately."

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam last year should go to the official website of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration/roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses twice a year. The examinations are conducted in April and in October. The courses are offered in the various polytechnics in the state. Due to the COVID situation, October 2020 examinations were deferred and were then conducted in February 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in.