TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 For April Session Exam Declared, Here's Direct Link

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education popularly known as TNDTE, has announced the TNDTE 2023 diploma result for the April session exam. The exams were conducted from April 27 to May 16. The Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma is a state-level examination conducted semester-wise in November-December and April-May.

Registered candidates who took the examination can now check their scorecards online on the official website. The official website to check result is tndte.gov.in. Candidates can also check the steps to check and also the direct link here. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check scorecards.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: How to check