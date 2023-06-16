Last Updated:

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 For April Session Exam Declared, Here's Direct Link

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education popularly known as TNDTE, has announced the TNDTE 2023 diploma result for the April session exam. The exams were conducted from April 27 to May 16. The Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma is a state-level examination conducted semester-wise in November-December and April-May.

Registered candidates who took the examination can now check their scorecards online on the official website. The official website to check result is tndte.gov.in. Candidates can also check the steps to check and also the direct link here. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check scorecards.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: How to check

  • Candidates should visit the official website mentioned below i.e tndte.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Diploma Results, post doing this the candidates will be redirected to another page 
  • On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter their registration number and select the Scheme – J or K/L/M and then select the go option
  • The scorecards will be displayed on the computer screen
  • Candidates should download the same and take a printout for future reference after cross-checking the details
  • Here is the direct link to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 for the April session

 

