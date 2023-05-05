TNDTE Typewriting Test Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the GTE Typewriting Results for the August and November 2022 sessions. Candidates who appeared for the tests can check their results online. The TNDTE Typewriting test result is available on the official website- https://www.tndtegteonline.in.

TNDTE conducted the typewriting test on February 25 and 26. The test was held for 1st to 5th batch for junior, senior grade and high-speed levels.

TNDTE Typewriting Result Direct Link

How to Download TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023