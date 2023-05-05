Last Updated:

TNDTE Typewriting Test Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023:  The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the GTE Typewriting Results for the August and November 2022 ses

Exam Results
 
Nandini Verma
TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023

TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023:  The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the GTE Typewriting Results for the August and November 2022 sessions. Candidates who appeared for the tests can check their results online. The TNDTE Typewriting test result is available on the official website- https://www.tndtegteonline.in. 

TNDTE conducted the typewriting test on February 25 and 26. The test was held for 1st to 5th batch for junior, senior grade and high-speed levels. 

TNDTE Typewriting Result Direct Link

How to Download TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education
  • Step 2: Click on the "Results" or "Exam Results" tab
  • Step 3: Click on the typewriting test result link
  • Step 4: Key in your roll number/registration number and other required details.
  • Step 5: The TNDTE typewriting test result will be available on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download your result and take its printout.
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.
