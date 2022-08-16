Last Updated:

TNEA 2022 Rank List Released, Check Engineering Topper Details Here

TNEA 2022 rank list has been released on the official website on August 16 in the first half. Candidates can check the same by following these steps.

Ruchika Kumari
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2022 has been released on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The rank list published by  Anna University can be checked online. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, they are free to go to the official website tneaonline.org. The engineering topper list as well as steps to check the rank list are mentioned below.

Check engineering topper list

  1. RENJITHA K
  2. HARINIKA M
  3. LOKESH KANNAN M
  4. AJAY H
  5. GOBI G
  6. PRATEEKSHAA T
  7. PAVITHRA B
  8. HARIGURU J
  9. MADHUBAALIKA M
  10. SHARUKESH K

The TNEA rank list 2022 has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates must know that the marks have been to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50). The DoTE will also prepare a community rank list in addition to the overall rank list. The students will be allowed to participate in TNEA 2022 counselling based on their rank. The TNEA 2022 counselling will begin on August 20, 2022. Here are the steps which should be followed by candidates to check the rank list.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Here's how to check scores 

  • Step 1: In order to check the rank list, registered candidates should go to the official website - tneaonline.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the “Login” button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their email ID and password
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TNEA 2022 rank list will get displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu. This acts as a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state. The seats in institutions are allotted based on the TNEA rank list. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org.

