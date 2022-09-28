TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's A Direct Link

TNEA Counselling 2022: The TNEA Counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result has been released by the Tamil Nadu government today, September 28, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 can check their round 2 results by visiting the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. The tentative allotment confirmation for Round 2 selected candidates will be done between September 28 and September 29, 2022.

According to the schedule, the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of the candidates and the tentative allotment for acceptance and ascending candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. According to reports, the joining date would be between September 30 and October 10, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check TNEA Counselling 2022.

TNEA Seat Allotment 2022: Here's how to check the Round 2 seat allotment result

Step 1: To check the Round 2 seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Step 2. Then, click on the login link and enter the required details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Click Here

Candidates must take note that the provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on October 13, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates are required to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative