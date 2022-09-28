TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's A Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNEA Counselling 2022: The TNEA Counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result has been released by the Tamil Nadu government today, September 28, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 can check their round 2 results by visiting the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. The tentative allotment confirmation for Round 2 selected candidates will be done between September 28 and September 29, 2022.
According to the schedule, the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of the candidates and the tentative allotment for acceptance and ascending candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. According to reports, the joining date would be between September 30 and October 10, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check TNEA Counselling 2022.
Candidates must take note that the provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on October 13, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates are required to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.