TNPSC CSE Group 4 Provisional Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By Aug 8

TNPSC CSE Group-IV Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, also known as TNPSC, has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CSE) for Group-IV. The candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website tnpsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the tentative answer key has been released for general Tamil with general studies.

The answer key which has been released is for the TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam which was conducted on July 24, 2022. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates can raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections, if any, can be raised till August 8, 2022 till 5:45 pm. Candidates should know that objections made after that will not be considered in any case. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The posts are Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist, and Steno-Typist (Grade–III). For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

“Regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website,” reads the official notification.

Here's how to download answer key and raise objections

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for announcement tab

Step 3: Then they should click on the link which reads “Combined civil services examination-IV (Group-IV) services (DOE:24/07/2022) (Tentative keys)”

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on screen. Click on the key challenge button against the answer key

Step 5: Key in the details and submit the objection

Here is the direct link to download provisional key

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Here is all you need to know

For Village Administrative Officer posts, the minimum required age to apply was 21 years, and the maximum age to apply was 32 years. However, the official notification highlighted that the upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories. Now the next step is document verification. Post the document verification round, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.