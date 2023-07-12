TNPSC Group 4 Results Out: Counselling, Certificate Verification To Begin On July 20

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for group 4 recruitment exams 2022 for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Bill Collector, Field Assistant and Store Keeper. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group IV result from the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the commission earlier announced a total of 7,301 vacancies across the departments under the Tamil Nadu government. However, the number of vacancies was revised to 10,117. The preliminary exam was conducted on July 24, 2022, and the result for the same has now been released.

TNPSC Group IV result 2023: Steps to check here

The candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group IV exam 2022 can follow the below-mentioned simple steps to check and download the result from the official website.

Candidates must visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads, 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES.'

On the login page, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen. Check and download the same.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Direct link to check result

Qualified candidates will have to participate in the physical certificate verification cum counselling process. Certificate verification cum counselling for group 4 posts will be held from July 20 to August 10, 2023, except Sundays and Muharram, at the office of TNPSC in Chennai (No.3, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003).

“Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post,” the official notice reads.