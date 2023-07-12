TNPSC Group 4 Results Out: Counselling, Certificate Verification To Begin On July 20

Quick links:
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for group 4 recruitment exams 2022 for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Bill Collector, Field Assistant and Store Keeper. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group IV result from the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.
According to reports, the commission earlier announced a total of 7,301 vacancies across the departments under the Tamil Nadu government. However, the number of vacancies was revised to 10,117. The preliminary exam was conducted on July 24, 2022, and the result for the same has now been released.
Qualified candidates will have to participate in the physical certificate verification cum counselling process. Certificate verification cum counselling for group 4 posts will be held from July 20 to August 10, 2023, except Sundays and Muharram, at the office of TNPSC in Chennai (No.3, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003).
“Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post,” the official notice reads.
