TNPSC Group IV Result 2023 Out: Simple Steps To Download Result, Recruitment Details Here

The result of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022 has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group IV result from the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the commission earlier opened recruitment to fill 7,301 vacancies across the departments under the Tamil Nadu government. However, the vacancy has now been revised to 10,117. The preliminary exam was conducted on July 24, 2022, and the result for the same has now been released.

TNPSC Group IV result 2023: Steps to check here

The candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group IV exam 2022 can follow the below-mentioned simple steps to check and download the result from the official website.

Candidates must visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads, 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES.'

On the login page, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen. Check and download the same.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

According to reports, as many as 18 lakh candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 exam. The qualified candidates will be recruited by the commission for several posts including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector, and Store Keeper. The candidates can also be hired under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board. For more updates, the candidates are advised to visit the official website.

