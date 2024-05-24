Advertisement

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will today announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, along with those of the Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim examinations. According to Dr. Dulal Dey, the secretary of TBSE, the president of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education will officially declare the results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil, and Madrassa Alim on May 24th at 12 pm via a press conference held at the TBSE office.

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30, while the Class 10 examinations began on March 2 and concluded on March 23.

Advertisement

This year, approximately 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students appeared for the board examinations. TBSE established a total of 69 centers and 144 venues for the Class 10 board exams and an additional 60 centers and 98 venues for the Class 12 exams.

How to check TBSE 10th, 12th results 2024

Visit the official website- https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/ Click on class 10th or class 12th result link Key in your login credentials like roll number and name Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

In comparison to the previous year, where a total of 43,730 candidates appeared for the Class 10 board exams and 38,125 sat for the Class 12 board exams, there has been a reduction in the number of board candidates this year due to several schools transitioning to Vidyajyoti.