Tripura Board Results 2023 Date Announced: TBSE 10th, 12th Results Releasing On June 5

TBSE 10th 12th result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the date and time for releasing Tripura Board results 2023. The TBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023 will be declared on June 5 at 12 noon. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below.

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check scores online

tripuraresults.nic.in tbse.in tripura.nic.in

How to check TBSE class 10th scorecards

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above to check TBSE 10th result 2023

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2022-23 Examination Result"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, and registration number as required on the login page

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

How to check TBSE class 12th scorecard