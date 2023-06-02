Tripura Board Results 2023 Date Announced: TBSE 10th, 12th Results Releasing On June 5

Quick links:
Image: PTI
TBSE 10th 12th result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the date and time for releasing Tripura Board results 2023. The TBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023 will be declared on June 5 at 12 noon. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below.
