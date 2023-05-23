Tripura Board Results 2023 Date: TBSE Results To Be Declared By June 10; See How To Check

TBSE Results Date 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the results of Class 10 and 12 by June 10, according to the Board president Bhabatosh Saha. “We are planning to announce the results of both Class 10 and 12 exams within June 10. We shall let you know the schedule of announcement of results once it is decided," said the Board president. The students will be able to get their results from www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Notably, the Class 12 and 10 examinations began on March 15 and March 16. Around 38,116 Class 10 candidates and 33,435 Class 12 candidates appeared for the exam conducted by the TBSE. A total of 162 centres for Class 10 and another 112 centres for Class 12 were set up for the board examinations.

Past pass percentage

It is pertinent to note that the overall pass percentage for Class 10 and 12 was 86 percent and 94.46 percent respectively in the year 2022. Reportedly, the TBSE didn't announce the board toppers' list and announced the results based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II last year. The written board examination was cancelled earlier in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TBSE Result 2023: Steps to check Tripura Board result