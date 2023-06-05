Last Updated:

Tripura Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results Online

TBSE Tripura Board Results 2023: TBSE class 10th Madhyamik and class 12th HS results 2023 is expected to be declared today, June 5 at 12 noon. See how to check.

Nandini Verma
Tripura Board results 2023

TBSE results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) results 2023 today. The official website of TBSE has been updated and students can expect their results any time now. As per sources, the TBSE results wil  be out at 12 noon on June 5. 

Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below. See steps to check results online here.

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check scores online

  1. tripuraresults.nic.in
  2. tbse.in
  3. tripura.nic.in

How to check TBSE Madhyamik class 10th scorecards

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above to check TBSE 10th result 2023
  • Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2022-23 Examination Result"
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, and registration number as required on the login page
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

How to check TBSE HS class 12th scorecard

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage click on the TBSE class XII examination Result 2022-23
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details like roll number, registration number 
  • Step 4: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
