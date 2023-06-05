Tripura Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results Online

TBSE results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) results 2023 today. The official website of TBSE has been updated and students can expect their results any time now. As per sources, the TBSE results wil be out at 12 noon on June 5.

Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below. See steps to check results online here.

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check scores online

How to check TBSE Madhyamik class 10th scorecards

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above to check TBSE 10th result 2023

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2022-23 Examination Result"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, and registration number as required on the login page

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

How to check TBSE HS class 12th scorecard