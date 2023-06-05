Tripura Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results Online

Quick links:
Image: PTI
TBSE results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) results 2023 today. The official website of TBSE has been updated and students can expect their results any time now. As per sources, the TBSE results wil be out at 12 noon on June 5.
Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below. See steps to check results online here.
