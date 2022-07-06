Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HSC Results 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check

TBSE Results 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10), and Ucha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 today, July 6, 2022. Sudents can download the TBSE Class 10 Term 2 and TBSE Class 12 Term 2 scorecards from the Board’s official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

This year, a total of 43,294 students took part in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, 28,931 students have appeared for the Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exam. The Board conducted the class 12 term 2 exams between May 2 and June 1, 2022. The Board released the TBSE Term 1 results for 2022 on February 28.

Tripura Board Results 2022: Passing marks

Students must score at least 30 marks in all the subjects and 150 marks in aggregate to qualify for the TBSE Madhyamik and HS exam 2022.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 | List of websites to check TBSE Term 2 Result 2022

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Results 2022 | Here's how to download TBSE 10th,12th Scorecard 2022

Step 1: To download the TBSE Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TBSE 10th and 12th results 2022."

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The screen will display your TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2022.

Step 5: Download the Tripura Board's 10th and 12th scorecards and take a printout of them for further reference.

