Last Updated:

TS CPGET 2021 Counselling: Second Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow

TS CPGET counselling 2021: Second round seat allotment is scheduled to out on Friday, December 31, 2021. Candidates can check the steps here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS

Image: Pixabay


TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University, Hyderabad is in charge of conducting the counselling for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests. Recently, the second round of counseling was going on. As per schedule released earlier the result of Phase II was scheduled to be out on December 30 but has been postponed to December 31, 2021. The facility of exercising Web Options has been opened on Friday, December 24, 2021. Candidates who wanted to utilize the option had to do it through the official website by December 26, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website  cpget.ouadmissions.com.  

Candidates should know that only those who will be selected for this will be able to proceed with the final admissions process. The admission process involves reporting to respective colleges between December 31 and January 5, 2022. It is to be noted that the TS CPGET 2021 counselling for the first round of admissions has already ended. Those candidates who could not manage to get a seat then applied for the second round of counselling. In order to check the results, candidates will have to log in to their counselling accounts.

Check important dates here

  • Web option facility has been started on December 24, 2021
  • The deadline to avail of the facility is December 26, 2021
  • Seat allotment result for 2nd round of TS CPGET 2021 counselling will be out on December 31, 2021
  • They will have to report to colleges between December 31 and January 5, 2022

TS CPGET 2021 counselling result: How to check the same

  • Go to the official website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com/
  • On the homepage, go to the important link section
  • Click on the link which reads Phase II allotment 
  • The allotment window will be opened, candidates should click on it and enter the required credentials
  • The order will be displayed on screen, check the same and take its printout for future reference
READ | ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; here's direct link to apply
READ | CPGET Hall Ticket 2021 released by Osmania University; here's how to download
READ | TS CPGET 2021 Results: Osmania University declares CPGET result; Here's direct link
READ | TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment result releasing soon
READ | TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University activates Web Options facility; check direct link
Tags: TS, TS CPGET, TS CPGET 2021 counselling
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND