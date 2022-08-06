TS DOST 2022 round 1 seat Allotment result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Telangana State Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Post the release of result, candidates who have registered for DOST admissions, will be able to view the same. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and password to check the result. As of now, the TS DOST 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment release time has not been announced. Following past trends, the result will be released in evening. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.
During the admission process, the candidates will have to pay the fees, apply for seat verification and complete other formalities. Students can follow the step by step guide mentioned here to check their scorecards once it is released. Those candidates who had registered themselves for TBSTET 2 diploma courses and undergraduate courses such as Bachelors of Arts, Bachelors of Commerce, Bachelors of Science, are awaiting the first phase allotment results can check details on the website.
TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single-window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.