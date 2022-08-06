TS DOST 2022 round 1 seat Allotment result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Telangana State Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Post the release of result, candidates who have registered for DOST admissions, will be able to view the same. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and password to check the result. As of now, the TS DOST 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment release time has not been announced. Following past trends, the result will be released in evening. For more details, candidates can go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2022 Round 1 seat allotment: Check date and time here

DOST Seat allotment result will be out on August 6, 2022

DOST Seat allotment result is expected to be out by 5 pm

Selected candidates will have to proceed with the admission process from August 7 to 18, 2022.

During the admission process, the candidates will have to pay the fees, apply for seat verification and complete other formalities. Students can follow the step by step guide mentioned here to check their scorecards once it is released. Those candidates who had registered themselves for TBSTET 2 diploma courses and undergraduate courses such as Bachelors of Arts, Bachelors of Commerce, Bachelors of Science, are awaiting the first phase allotment results can check details on the website.

TSBIE TS DOST 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS DOST which is dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'TS DOST 2022 First Phase Seat Allotment'

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details such as DOST ID and pin

Step 4: After doing this, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download their result for future reference.

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single-window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.