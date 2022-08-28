TS DOST 2nd Phase Allotment Results 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
Online Telangana Degree Services TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). All those candidates who have registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. A total of 48,796 candidates have been allotted seats in Phase II of the TS Dost seat allotment result. While 3,809 candidates, who exercised the web option, could not get seat allotment owing to limited web options. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 and will go on till September 12.
Check TS DOST 2022 Official Notification here
TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.