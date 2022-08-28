TS DOST 2nd Phase Allotment Results 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link

Online Telangana Degree Services TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). All those candidates who have registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. A total of 48,796 candidates have been allotted seats in Phase II of the TS Dost seat allotment result. While 3,809 candidates, who exercised the web option, could not get seat allotment owing to limited web options. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 and will go on till September 12.

Check TS DOST 2022 Official Notification here

TS DOST 2nd Phase Allotment Results: Here's how to check the list

Step 1: To check the TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment, candidates need to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the candidate login option.

Step 3: Next, candidates must enter their DOST ID and pin.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button and check the DOST seat allotment 2022 result.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment merit list - CLICK HERE

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative