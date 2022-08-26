TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022 Result To Be Declared On August 27, Here's How To Check

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022 Result: The seat allotment results for the Phase 2 Degree Online Services Telangana, TS DOST 2022 will be released tomorrow, August 27, 2022. Once declared, students will be able to check this allotment result by visiting the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. After the declaration of the seat allotment for TS DOST 2022 Phase 2, the admission process will start, continuing till September 10, 2022. If students do not receive a seat in the TS DOST Phase 2 allotment, they should not be concerned because another round, the TS DOST Phase 3 allotment, will begin on August 29, 2022.

TS DOST seat allotment 2022: How to check TS DOST seat allotment result

Step 1: To check the TS Dost Seat allotment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of https://dost.cgg.gov.in/.

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to click on the "Candidate Login" option on the home page.

Step 3: After logging in, the candidates will have to enter their DOST ID and PIN.

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: The seat allocation result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the outcome for future use.

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

