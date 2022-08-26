TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022 Result To Be Declared On August 27, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022 Result: The seat allotment results for the Phase 2 Degree Online Services Telangana, TS DOST 2022 will be released tomorrow, August 27, 2022. Once declared, students will be able to check this allotment result by visiting the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. After the declaration of the seat allotment for TS DOST 2022 Phase 2, the admission process will start, continuing till September 10, 2022. If students do not receive a seat in the TS DOST Phase 2 allotment, they should not be concerned because another round, the TS DOST Phase 3 allotment, will begin on August 29, 2022.
TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.
