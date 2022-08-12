TS EAMCET 2022 Result To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download Scorecards

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test result will be released on August 12, 2022. All those registered candidates who took the entrance exams will be able to check the scores today. The list of websites and ways to check result are mentioned below. Over 2 lakh candidates took the exam this year. Students are advised to keep their application form and TS EAMCET Hall ticket ready as they will need the hall ticket number to log in and view their result. For more details, they can go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

eamcet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.co.in tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 results: Here is how to download rank card

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 or rank card link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same

Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet: Here's how to download final answer key

Step 1: Once the answer key is released, registered candidates should go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Download Response Sheet (E)" link (To be noted that the link will be activated after result release)

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet, answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should verify their responses with the answer key pdf

Step 6: Download TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet and answer key for future references

All you need to know about TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET is being conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance examination is the prerequisite for admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the university and private colleges across Telangana. For more details, candidates should go to the official website.