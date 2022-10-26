TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Check

TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the final round of counselling today, October 26. All those candidates who have registered for the round can check their allotment status by visiting the official website at tseamcet.nic.in, once it is published. According to the counselling schedule, those candidates who have acquired seats in the final round are required to pay the tuition fee and self-report for admission through the website between October 26 to 28.

Candidates can pay the tuition fees and self-report through the website between October 26 to October 28, 2022. When reporting to college, it is important that candidates must bring significant documents for verification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check TS EAMCET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result.

Here's how to check TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result

Step 1: To check the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website of TS EAMCET counselling at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "College-wise Allotment Details" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates can select the college and Branch.

Step 4: A list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the list and save the page.

Documents required for verification

TS EAMCET rank card 2022, hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class 10, 12, mark sheets and certificates, transfer certificate (TC), income certificate, caste certificate, and residence certificate are essential documents for the verification process.

