TS EAMCET Result 2022 Out; Check Result Link & Topper Details Here

TS EAMCET 2022 result has been released on August 12 at 11 am. The results as released at a press conference. Along with results, the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check rank card or merit list. The list of official websites on which result has been released as well as the direct link is mentioned below.

This year over 1.72 lakh candidates got themselves registered and 1.56 lakh candidates appeared in the same. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. The next step after the release of result is counselling. The dates for counselling have not been announced yet, it will be out soon on the official website. Therefore candidates should make sure to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

Check important dates here

TS EAMCET 2022 engineering exam was conducted from July 18 to 20 while the agriculture exam dates were July 30 and 31. The TS EAMCET exam 2022 result has been released on August 12 at 11 am. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Check topper list here

Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy has secured rank one in the TS EAMCET engineering exam. Second rank has been secured by Sai Deepika. Third rank has been secured by Kartikeya.

TS EAMCET 2022: Qualifying Marks

TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2022, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: List of official websites

eamcet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.co.in tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 result released: Follow these steps to download result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2022

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same

Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 rank card" link

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Here is the direct link to check it

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: List of required documents