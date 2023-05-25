TS EAMCET Results 2023 Out; B Satya, S Anirudh Get 1st Rank; See How To Check Results

Quick links:
TS EAMCET result 2023 has been announced today, May 25. The result was released in a press conference. B Satya (Agriculture) and S. Anirudh (engineering) have topped the EAMCET this year. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET results.
1.9 lakh students appeared for the engineering exam and 1.06 students took the agriculture entrance test. 86% of students have passed the agriculture entrance test. 80% of the students have passed the engineering exam.
Candidates can check their results online at the official website. Along with the results, the candidates who took the exam can also check their rank card or merit list online. The list of official websites on which results will be released is given below.
Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon. TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana.
