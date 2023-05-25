TS EAMCET Results 2023 Out; B Satya, S Anirudh Get 1st Rank; See How To Check Results

TS EAMCET result 2023 has been announced today, May 25. The result was released in a press conference. B Satya (Agriculture) and S. Anirudh (engineering) have topped the EAMCET this year. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET results.

1.9 lakh students appeared for the engineering exam and 1.06 students took the agriculture entrance test. 86% of students have passed the agriculture entrance test. 80% of the students have passed the engineering exam.

Candidates can check their results online at the official website. Along with the results, the candidates who took the exam can also check their rank card or merit list online. The list of official websites on which results will be released is given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: List of official websites

eamcet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

tsche.ac.in

How to check TS EAMCET Results 2023

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2023

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same

Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TS EAMCET Result 2023: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2023 rank card" link

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon. TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana.