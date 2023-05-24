TS EAMCET Results 2023 To Be Declared On May 25; Know How To Download Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2023 result will be declared on May 25 at 11 am. The result date and time have been confirmed by the council. The result link will be activated at 11:15 am. Along with the results, the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their rank card or merit list, once released. The list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below.

This year over 3.2 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: List of official websites

eamcet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.co.in tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana. See the steps to check EAMCET results and rank cards below.

How to check TS EAMCET Results 2023

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2023

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same

Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TS EAMCET Result 2023: How To Download Rank Card