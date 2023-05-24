TS EAMCET Results 2023 To Be Declared On May 25; Know How To Download Rank Card

Quick links:
TS EAMCET 2023 result will be declared on May 25 at 11 am. The result date and time have been confirmed by the council. The result link will be activated at 11:15 am. Along with the results, the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their rank card or merit list, once released. The list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below.
This year over 3.2 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon.
TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana. See the steps to check EAMCET results and rank cards below.
