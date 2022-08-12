TS ECET 2022 Result Released At Ecet.tsche.ac.in; Click On Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the ECET exam result. The result has been released in the first half of August 12, 2022. Students who appeared for the ECET Exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached below.
In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth. This year, over 20 thousand students appeared in the TS ECET entrance exam. The result has been released for the exam which was conducted on August 1, 2022. The state education minister announced that this year 90.69 percent had passed the TS ECET 2022 Exam.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad conducts the TS ECET Exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. ECET Exam is conducted for students who wish to take lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (B.E and B.Tech) and B.Pharmacy in the various state institutes. As mentioned above, this year the TS ECET was conducted on August 1, 2022. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode. For more details, candidates can go to the official website manabadi.co.in.