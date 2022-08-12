TS ECET 2022 Result Released At Ecet.tsche.ac.in; Click On Direct Link To Download

Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the ECET exam result. The result has been released in the first half of August 12, 2022. Students who appeared for the ECET Exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached below.

In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth. This year, over 20 thousand students appeared in the TS ECET entrance exam. The result has been released for the exam which was conducted on August 1, 2022. The state education minister announced that this year 90.69 percent had passed the TS ECET 2022 Exam.

TS ECET 2022 exam result: List of official websites

manabadi.co.in

schools9.com

ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘TS ECET Results 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Step 4: Post submitting the required credentials, the TS ECET Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check result and rank cards online (CLICK HERE)

About the TS ECET exam

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad conducts the TS ECET Exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. ECET Exam is conducted for students who wish to take lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (B.E and B.Tech) and B.Pharmacy in the various state institutes. As mentioned above, this year the TS ECET was conducted on August 1, 2022. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode. For more details, candidates can go to the official website manabadi.co.in.