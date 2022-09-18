TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Released, Here’s Direct Link

The TS ECET seat allotment result for 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. All those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check their results by visiting the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in. All those candidates who have acquired a seat are required to pay their tuition fees between September 17 and September 22, 2022. Candidates can also report through the official website.

This year, the first phase of the registration process started on September 7 and ended on September 11, 2022. The certificate verification started on September 9 and ended on September 12. The Seat Allotment Result for the same has been released. In order to download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Results 2022, candidates are required to enter the ROC form number, TS ECET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth in the candidate login.

Here's how to check the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Step 1: To check the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of the TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 4: Automatically, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)