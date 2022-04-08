TS EDCET 2022 Registration Begins: See Important Details; Here's How To Apply

TS EDCET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 has started. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website - edcet.tsche.ac. All those students who wish to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for this academic year must apply for TS EDCET 2022. As per the official notice, the examination will be held on July 26, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm and on July 27, 2022, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must note June 15, 2022, is the last date to register.

Telangana EDCET: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed graduation and have scored at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.

It is to be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for the exam.

It is to be noted that candidates possessing a Masters Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC, and other reserved categories should have secured 40 percent marks in the qualifying exam, he said, adding that students appearing for the final year degree exams are also eligible to appear for the entrance test.

Telangana EDCET: Important Dates

Events Dates Registration window will open till April 7, 2022 Last date to apply without paying a late fee June 15, 2022 Last date with a late fee of Rs 250 July 1, 2022 With paying a late fee of Rs 500 July 15, 2022 Examination will be conducted July 26 and July 27, 2022

TS EDCET registration: Application fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 650

For SC/ ST/ PH category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 450

TS EDCET Registration: Here's how to apply for TS EDCET 2022

Step 1: To apply for TS EDCET candidates need to visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, under the application tab, click on the fee payment link.

Step 3: Pay the application fee and check your payment status.

Step 4: Log in with your payment reference ID and other details to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Take out a printout of the application form for the future.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative