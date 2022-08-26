TS EdCET 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Know How To Check Rank Cards Online

TS EdCET 2022 Result: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test result will be released on August 26, 2022. The TS EdCET 2022 Results are expected to be out in the evening by 5 pm. Once released, EDCET results will be available on list of the websites mentioned below. Once released, the result can be checked by following these steps.
Official websites to check TS EdCET 2022
- edcet.tsche.ac.in
- manabadi
TS EdCET result 2022: Check date and time here
- TS EdCET Results 2022 will be out August 26, 2022 (Today)
- TS EdCET Results 2022 is expected to be out in second half by 5 PM
Details to be mentioned on result
- Name of exam
- No. of subjects
- Total marks
- Marks secured
- Name
- Roll number
- Passing status
TS EdCET Results 2022 can be checked by everyone with the help of TS EDCET Hall Tickets. For this, candidates will have to punch in their key details, as asked on the official website link. Everyone is advised to keep these TS EDCET rank cards safe as they would come in handy later during the TS EdCET Counselling 2022. TS EdCET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.
Telangana EDCET: Check eligibility details here
- Candidates should have passed graduation and have scored at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.
- It is to be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for the exam.
- It is to be noted that candidates possessing a Masters Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.
- Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC, and other reserved categories should have secured 40% marks in the qualifying exam.