TS ICET 2022: Check Result Release Date And Time Here

Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET 2022 examination will have to appear in the counselling round which will be held in online mode.

TS ICET 2022: Reports suggest that the Kakatiya University, Warangal has postponed result release for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test. Earlier it was scheduled to be declared on August 22, 2022. The revised date has not been announced yet. It will be uploaded on the official website soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard by using their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. The scorecard for exam conducted on July 27 and July 28 will be uploaded on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET examination will have to appear in the counselling round which will be held in online mode. The TS ICET 2022 counselling process includes the registration process, document verification, option entry and seat allotment process. The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.

TS ICET 2022: Check list of important dates

  • Exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022
  • The university released the TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022
  • Deadline to raise objections against provisional key was August 8, 2022
  • Result was supposed to be released on August 22, 2022
  • Final answer key was also expected to be out on August 22, 2022
  • Now results are expected to be out on August 29, 2022

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: Follow these steps to check scores online

  • Step 1: Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  • Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number
  • Step 4: Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references

Candidates should know that the TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

