TS ICET 2022 Result Link Activated, Here's How To View Scores

TS ICET 2022 result out: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result has been released on the official website. Registered candidates can check and download their TS ICET 2022 rank card now. It has been uploaded on the official websites mentioned below. To access the TS ICET result 2022 candidates will be required to key in their ICET 2022 admit card number and date of birth. The steps as well as direct link to check and download the result has been mentioned below.

Telangana ICET Results 2022: List of official websites

icet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: Here is how to check scores online

Step 1: Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references

Here is the direct link to check scores online (CLICK HERE)

TS ICET 2022: Check schedule highlights here

Exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022

The university released the TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against provisional key was August 8, 2022

Result has been released on August 27, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Tie-breaking criteria

In case, more than one student receives the same ICET 2022 ranks, TSCHE has used the following tie-breaking criteria

By considering the marks scored in Section-A

If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section B will be taken into consideration.

If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the age of the candidate giving the priority to the older candidate.

Kakatiya University has conducted the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses. For more details, they can go to the official website.