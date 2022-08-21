TS ICET 2022 Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Final Answer Key & Result

TS ICET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to announce the TS ICET 2022 result on Monday, August 22, 2022. Along with result, the final answer key has been released. Registered candidates will be able to check and download the answer key and result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022. Candidates should know that the qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

TS ICET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET Result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: TS ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the TS ICET result 2021 and download the scorecard.

TS ICET Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to check answer key

Step 1: To check the TS ICET 2022 answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website (icet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Response Sheets."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 4: The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key and, if necessary, raise any concerns.

Candidates should know that the TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.