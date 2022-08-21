TS ICET 2022 Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Final Answer Key & Result

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
TS ICET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to announce the TS ICET 2022 result on Monday, August 22, 2022. Along with result, the final answer key has been released. Registered candidates will be able to check and download the answer key and result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.
TS ICET provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022. Candidates should know that the qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.
Candidates should know that the TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.