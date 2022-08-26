Last Updated:

TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27, Know How To Check Scorecards Online

TS ICET Result 2022 will be released on official website on August 27, 2022. Once released, it can be checked and downloaded by following these steps.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Telangana TS ICET 2022

Image: Shutterstock


TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 on August 27, 2022. The TS ICET score card download link will be activated by 5 pm on the official website. TS ICET Result once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the TS ICET provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key and result has been prepared. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks has been prescribed. 

The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. Notably, the TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalisation process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

TS ICET 2022: Check important dates

  • The exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022
  • The university released the TS ICET provisional answer key on August 4, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key was August 8, 2022
  • TS ICET Results 2022 will be released on August 27, 2022
  • Commencement of TS ICET rank card download process will be from August 27, 2022

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: How to check scores online

  • Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  • Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number
  • Step 4: Post submitting it, the TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references
  • Candidates can check TS ICET result at icet.tsche.ac.in
