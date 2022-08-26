TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27, Know How To Check Scorecards Online

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 on August 27, 2022. The TS ICET score card download link will be activated by 5 pm on the official website. TS ICET Result once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the TS ICET provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key and result has been prepared. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent, i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks has been prescribed.

The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. Notably, the TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalisation process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

TS ICET 2022: Check important dates

The exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022

The university released the TS ICET provisional answer key on August 4, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key was August 8, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 will be released on August 27, 2022

Commencement of TS ICET rank card download process will be from August 27, 2022

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: How to check scores online