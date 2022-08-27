Quick links:
Image: Pexels
TS ICET Result 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, Telangana ICET Results 2022 are scheduled to be out today. Once released, the students will be able to check it on August 27, 2022. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password.
TS ICET 2022 official website mentions that the result will be released in evening. The steps which have to be followed to download the result are mentioned below. List of official websites on which TS ICET Results 2022 will be released is also attached below. Along with the TS ICEY Result 2022, TSCHE will also release the TS ICET 2022 final answer key.
TS ICET 2022 qualified students will get admission to the colleges across the state on the basis of their ICET 2022 rank, scores and availability of seats. TSCHE will be conducting the TS ICET 2022 counseling for further admission process. TS ICET Counselling 2022 fates will be out shortly after the declaration of Telangana ICET Result. It is mandatory to participate in counseling to get admission in colleges.