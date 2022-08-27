TS ICET Result 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, Telangana ICET Results 2022 are scheduled to be out today. Once released, the students will be able to check it on August 27, 2022. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password.

TS ICET 2022 official website mentions that the result will be released in evening. The steps which have to be followed to download the result are mentioned below. List of official websites on which TS ICET Results 2022 will be released is also attached below. Along with the TS ICEY Result 2022, TSCHE will also release the TS ICET 2022 final answer key.

Telangana ICET Results 2022: List of official websites

icet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

TS ICET 2022: Check list of important dates

Exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022

The university released the TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022

Deadline to raise objections against provisional key was August 8, 2022

Result was supposed to be released on August 22, 2022

Final answer key was also expected to be out on August 22, 2022

Now results are expected to be out on August 27, 2022

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references

TS ICET 2022 qualified students will get admission to the colleges across the state on the basis of their ICET 2022 rank, scores and availability of seats. TSCHE will be conducting the TS ICET 2022 counseling for further admission process. TS ICET Counselling 2022 fates will be out shortly after the declaration of Telangana ICET Result. It is mandatory to participate in counseling to get admission in colleges.