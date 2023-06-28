TS ICET Result 2023 Date, Time: Manabadi ICET Results To Be Declared On June 29 At 3.30 Pm

TS ICET Result 2023: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, Telangana ICET Results 2023 are scheduled to be out tomorrow, June 29. The results will be out at 3.30 pm. Once released, the students will be able to check it online. In order to check the same, students should visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in and log in using their roll number and password.

The steps which have to be followed to download the result are mentioned below. A list of official websites on which TS ICET Results will be released is also attached below. Along with the TS ICET Result 2023, TSCHE will also release the TS ICET final answer key.

Telangana ICET Results 2023: List of official websites

icet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana TS ICET Result: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references

TS ICET 2023 qualified students will get admission to the colleges across the state on the basis of their ICET rank, scores and availability of seats. TSCHE will be conducting the TS ICET 2023 counseling for further admission process. TS ICET Counselling 2023 dates will be out shortly after the declaration of Telangana ICET Result. It is mandatory to participate in counseling to get admission in colleges.